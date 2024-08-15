Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Divorce Settlement Figures Revealed

Reportedly, neither Tina Knowles nor Richard Lawson will have to pay spousal support as part of their divorce settlement.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson have reportedly settled their divorce, and new details about the numbers involved and other considerations recently emerged thanks to court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch Weekly. Moreover, these docs state that they split due to "irreconcilable differences that have arisen between the parties which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife." But it seems like this settlement satisfied both individuals.

Furthermore, one of the terms is that Tina Knowles must pay her estranged ex-husband a one-time payment of $300K. Neither she nor Richard Lawson will receive spousal support from the other. As a result of their settlement and agreed-upon terms, Tina also got a 2018 Tesla, a 2020 Bentley, the Matriarch Book partnership with Penguin Random House, a one-percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, furniture and art in her possession, and all creative works, ideas, drafts, and materials that she generated during their marriage. These awards don't change the fact that Knowles must pay all credit card debits she garnered during their relationship.

Tina Knowles Settles Divorce With Richard Lawson

At least Tina Knowles will keep her Los Angeles home and the belongings within. On the other hand, Richard Lawson's awards were a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, various bank and retirement accounts, all money owed to Richard Lawson Studios, earned royalties, and all his creative works that manifested during the marriage. As far as the Cadillac, he had to pay everything for it. The court docs also reveal an NDA that both must sign, which bars both of them from speaking negatively about the other party, their children, or their grandchildren.

"With respect to the mutual desire to protect the privacy rights of any and all present or future grandchildren of either party, the parties agree that they will not, when asked by any media or person, discuss said grandchildren or future grandchildren whether verbally or in writing," Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson's agreement reportedly reads. In other news, Tina's endorsement of Kamala Harris put some more Beyoncé songs on the campaign playlist. As her family continues to see success, we wish her and Lawson the best in the future with all their endeavors.