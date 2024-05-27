Tina Knowles Reveals How Beyonce Dealt With Childhood Bullies

Patti LaBelle's Surprise 80th Birthday Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Tina Knowles attends Patti LaBelle's Surprise 80th Birthday Celebration at The Glasshouse on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Patti's Good Life)

She told stories about Bey and Solange as children.

Beyonce isn't just one of the biggest stars on planet earth, but one that seems absolutely larger than life. Her massive Renaissance tour last year broke records for its attendance and gross while making nightly news for her looks and guests. She followed that up with Cowboy Carter, her new album and the second chapter in her trilogy of genre experiments. The journey into the world of country music was a massive commercial success and an even bigger hit with critics who praised her ability to slip seamlessly between genres.

But as Tina Knowles recently revealed to Vogue, Beyonce wasn't always on top of the world. In a recent interview with the publication Knowles discusses what Bey, Solange, and Kelly Rowland were like growing up and some of the challenges they faced. The most surprising reveal may be the fact that Bey herself actually dealt with childhood bullies. But Tina reassures everyone that Bey stood for what was right and stuck up to the bullies when they tried the same tactics on a friend. Check out the full interview and some of the fan praise for Tina Knowles below.

Tina Knowles Discusses Beyonce, Solange, And Kelly Rowland As Kids

Recently Tina also spoke on how some of Beyonce's childhood lessons may be passed down to her own children. In another clip where she's speaking to Vogue she explains how Beyonce taught Blue Ivy to deal with haters. They came after her when the joined the Renaissance tour as a dancer last year. Though almost all of the reception for her inclusion was overwhelmingly positive, she was clearly hung up on some of the hate. Speaking of Renaissance, Bey was recently sued over the album's lead single "Break My Soul. " A group filed the suit claiming that the song infringes on their copyright.

What do you think of Tina Knowles story about Beyonce, Solange, and Kelly Rowland when they were children? Are you surprised Beyonce had trouble with bullies in her adolescence? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

