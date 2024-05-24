Tina Knowles Divulges About Beyonce's Advice To Blue Ivy On Handling Haters

If you recall the massive hype behind Beyonce's RENAISSANCE tour, one of the most talked-about details was her daughter Blue Ivy's dancing performance throughout. Though she got a lot of due praise from fans, others were more critical of it online, which represented some overblown standards and unjustified hate for some die-hards. Now, Blue's grandmother Tina Knowles spoke out on the matter during a recent interview with Vogue's The Run Through podcast. Specifically, she revealed some interesting aspects of the advice that Queen Bey gave her daughter when it comes to dealing with negative attention and a lot of scrutiny.

Furthermore, Tina Knowles began by remarking on how blown away she and Jay-Z were by Blue Ivy's dancing performance during the "My Power" and "Black Parade" cuts of the RENAISSANCE tour. She called her moves "the best" and recalled how "every night, her dad and me would get on this platform out there and we would just be screaming our heads off, like, with no shame at all." Of course, some of the negativity towards Blue hampered this otherwise glowing family reception, which must have been somewhat of a blow. Then, Tina Knowles explained what Beyoncé had to say about this experience.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy & Tina Knowles At The 67th NBA All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

"One of her friends came back and showed her some negative comments and it was a great life lesson," Tina Knowles said of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé. "Because her mom basically said, ‘Listen, if you let this get you down, then they won. So you should go and work harder. And, you know, just work harder and get your skills together and go out there and blast it.' So it actually worked in Blue’s favor because she was only supposed to do it one time. But now her mom was, that mama bear was on to it. It was like, she was like, ‘You go out there and kill it,’ and she did. She just grew so much from that experience."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé had previously revealed during the RENAISSANCE tour documentary that Blue Ivy advocated hard for herself to stay on the show after what was supposed to be just one performance. "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," the Houston superstar stated. This part of the film also centered around how devastating the negative comments could feel at times. When Sasha Fierce is there to push you forward and see the fruits of your hard work, that's got to tune the haters out pretty well.

