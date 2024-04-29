Beyonce and Blue Ivy In New Lion King Prequel Trailer

Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will appear in the prequel story of the iconic Lion King. On Monday, April 29, the first teaser for Disney's upcoming prequel to the 2019 blockbuster live-action Lion King was released. It offers a great look at Mufasa, Scar, and their home in the African Pride Lands. The trailer, of course, shows Beyonce reprising her role as Nala from the 2019 movie. Blue Ivy voices the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala. Her character is named Kiara. Kiara was introduced in the sequel to the original animated Lion King 1998’s The Lion King II: Simba's Pride.

Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins takes the helm of the prequel, promising to deliver a new entry into the Lion King cinematic universe. The 2019 live-action CGI adaptation of The Lion King was a global hit, grossing almost $1.7 Billion worldwide and becoming one of the year's most successful movies. Furthermore, the success of the adaptation paved the way for more movies, and now we have a prequel that will unveil a story yet untold. All in all, Beyonce and Blue Ivy are a welcome pairing for fans.

Read More: Beyonce Surprise Stagecoach Set Seemingly Debunked By TikToker

Beyonce And Blue Ivy Featured In Lion King Prequel Trailer

The prequel's official synopsis is, “An official synopsis for the film reads: “Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.” Donald Glover returns as Simba. Additionally, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner return as Timon and Pumb. Thandie Newton, Keith David, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tiffany Boone join the returning cast.

Barry Jenkins told People about Beyonce and seeing her relationship with Blue Ivy, saying, "[Watching Beyoncé] both on the screen and behind the screen, get to be a mother – and how that affected and impacted for the better the work that we were all doing – was just really awesome." Overall, It is certainly a cool feat for the mother-daughter duo. Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20th.

Read More: Beyonce Surprises Adorable 2-Year-Old Superfan With Heartfelt Gifts

[via]