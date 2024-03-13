Mathew Knowles Pens Adorable Public Message Of Support For Blue Ivy

Knowles gave Blue credit for her creativity and dedication.

BYLavender Alexandria
Mathew Knowles is no stranger to supporting his own family. He was famously the manager of Destiny's Child and also took on the role for the solo careers of both Beyonce and Solange. And that support unsurprisingly extends to his grandchild Blue Ivy as well. The young dancer toured alongside her mother last year. She performed in numerous shows on the Renaissance tour often going viral for her dancing talent at such a young age.

In a lengthy tweet attached to a picture of Blue on tour, Mathew sent her a heartfelt message. "Dear Blue Ivy,⁠ ⁠ I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied “she is there rehearsing” and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better," his statement began. "I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with," he continued. Check out the full statement below.

Mathew Knowles' Message For Blue Ivy

In the rest of his statement Mathew compared Blue Ivy's creative spirit to that of her many talented family members. Blue Ivy, I hope you may continue to embrace life with the same determination and willingness to learn that you possess now. Your journey is just beginning, and I have no doubt that you will leave an lasting mark on the world. Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you," his tweet concludes.

What do you think of Mathew Knowles adorable twitter message to Blue Ivy? Did you think her performances on the Renaissance tour were impressive relative to her young age? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
