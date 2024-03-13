Mathew Knowles Pens Adorable Public Message Of Support For Blue Ivy

Mathew Knowles is no stranger to supporting his own family. He was famously the manager of Destiny's Child and also took on the role for the solo careers of both Beyonce and Solange. And that support unsurprisingly extends to his grandchild Blue Ivy as well. The young dancer toured alongside her mother last year. She performed in numerous shows on the Renaissance tour often going viral for her dancing talent at such a young age.

In a lengthy tweet attached to a picture of Blue on tour, Mathew sent her a heartfelt message. "Dear Blue Ivy,⁠ ⁠ I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied “she is there rehearsing” and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better," his statement began. "I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with," he continued. Check out the full statement below.

Mathew Knowles' Message For Blue Ivy

In the rest of his statement Mathew compared Blue Ivy's creative spirit to that of her many talented family members. Blue Ivy, I hope you may continue to embrace life with the same determination and willingness to learn that you possess now. Your journey is just beginning, and I have no doubt that you will leave an lasting mark on the world. Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you," his tweet concludes.

