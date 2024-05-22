Beyonce And Big Freedia Sued Over "Break My Soul" Copyright

Back in 2022, Beyonce returned with her first new solo album in 6 years. RENAISSANCE was the first in a trilogy of genre experiments that saw Beyonce digging into the world of house music. The project was led off by a lead single, "Break My Soul." The track was a smash hit commercially and an even bigger hit among critics. They praised the project for its meaningful interpolation of the genre's history and embrace of its sonic tropes. But now two years later the song might have Queen Bea in some legal trouble.

According to The Shade Room, New Orleans bounce group Da Showstoppaz are reportedly suing both Beyonce and Big Freedia, who is sampled on "Break My Soul." The lawsuit alleged copyright infringement of the phrase "Release The Wiggle." It appears in a song of the same name that the group released in 2002. But the phrase also appears in Freedia's 2014 song "Explode" which is heavily sampled in "Break My Soul." The suit was officially filed in Louisiana earlier today. Check out the full story below.

Read More: Beyonce's Name Added To The 2024 French Dictionary

Beyonce Sued Over "Break My Soul"

Earlier this year, Beyonce released the second part of her genre experiment trilogy. With part two she shifted her focus to country music. She had briefly experimented with the genre before on her album Lemonade but it wasn't roundly accepted by the country music institution. That wasn't the case with her new album Cowboy Carter. The record was a massive hit with both fans and critics that saw Beyonce becoming the first black female to top multiple country music-centered Billboard charts.

Fans have already begun speculating what the third album in the Renaissance trilogy could sound like. Genres like punk rock and folk have been heavily speculated about due to previous collaborations Bey has done. What do you think of Beyonce and Big Freedie being sued over their 2022 hit "Break My Soul?" Do you think the New Orleans bounce group who filed the suit have a legitimate complaint against them? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

[Via]