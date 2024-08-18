Tina Knowles Hilariously Realizes What Beyonce's Song "Ego" Is Actually About

Honestly, when you comb through the lyrics of this Beyonce track, we're amazed that Tina Knowles didn't catch the innuendo.

Tina Knowles has spent so much time with Beyonce's catalog that one would probably expect her to know it as well as the back of her hand. But it turns out that there are still surprises in Queen Bey's catalog that her mother is catching onto all these years later. Moreover, the recently divorced Knowles left an Instagram comment under a video of a podcast group listening to her daughter's track "Ego," which has lyrics such as "It’s too big, it’s too wide, it won’t fit." As such, it seems like she never caught on to the song's sexual innuendo, and expressed genuine shock and surprise at realizing the hidden meaning years after its release.

"Wow, !!!!!!!!" Tina Knowles' message about Beyoncé's cut "Ego" began. "I just realized that she wasn't talking about that ego!!!!!!!! Ohhhhhh Myyyyyy!!!!!!! [three crying-laughing emojis]. I'm serious I really didn't Know til now!!!!!! That's crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not ! I don't know! What y'all think?" At least Knowles has other Bey songs to latch onto, such as when the Kamala Harris campaign used "Freedom" after Tina endorsed her for president of the United States.

As far as other retrospective perspectives from Tina Knowles about Beyoncé's life and career, she recently expanded on how her daughter handled bullying in her childhood. She told Vogue that the Houston superstar actually didn't defend herself at first, but started doing so after she stuck up for another person whom childhood bullies attacked. Of course, this idea sounds bizarre today: why in the world would Sasha Fierce have bullies? But we all have to start somewhere, and these old tales remind us of where and what we came from on our path to where we are now.