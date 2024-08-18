Tina Knowles Hilariously Realizes What Beyonce's Song "Ego" Is Actually About

Tina Knowles has spent so much time with Beyonce's catalog that one would probably expect her to know it as well as the back of her hand. But it turns out that there are still surprises in Queen Bey's catalog that her mother is catching onto all these years later. Moreover, the recently divorced Knowles left an Instagram comment under a video of a podcast group listening to her daughter's track "Ego," which has lyrics such as "It’s too big, it’s too wide, it won’t fit." As such, it seems like she never caught on to the song's sexual innuendo, and expressed genuine shock and surprise at realizing the hidden meaning years after its release.
"Wow, !!!!!!!!" Tina Knowles' message about Beyoncé's cut "Ego" began. "I just realized that she wasn't talking about that ego!!!!!!!! Ohhhhhh Myyyyyy!!!!!!! [three crying-laughing emojis]. I'm serious I really didn't Know til now!!!!!! That's crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not ! I don't know! What y'all think?" At least Knowles has other Bey songs to latch onto, such as when the Kamala Harris campaign used "Freedom" after Tina endorsed her for president of the United States.
As far as other retrospective perspectives from Tina Knowles about Beyoncé's life and career, she recently expanded on how her daughter handled bullying in her childhood. She told Vogue that the Houston superstar actually didn't defend herself at first, but started doing so after she stuck up for another person whom childhood bullies attacked. Of course, this idea sounds bizarre today: why in the world would Sasha Fierce have bullies? But we all have to start somewhere, and these old tales remind us of where and what we came from on our path to where we are now.
Also, Tina Knowles divulged on what advice Beyoncé gave her daughter Blue Ivy when it comes to dealing with haters, not bullies. "One of her friends came back and showed her some negative comments and it was a great life lesson," she told Vogue's The Run Through podcast. "Because her mom basically said, ‘Listen, if you let this get you down, then they won. So you should go and work harder. And, you know, just work harder and get your skills together and go out there and blast it.' So it actually worked in Blue’s favor because she was only supposed to do it one time. But now her mom was, that mama bear was on to it. It was like, she was like, ‘You go out there and kill it,’ and she did. She just grew so much from that experience."