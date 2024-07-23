Kamala Harris Walks Out To Beyonce Song After Tina Knowles Endorsement

The Democratic nominee dialed up "Freedom."

Kamala Harris isn't wasting time. President Joe Biden stepped down on Sunday, July 21, and Harris, the new Democratic nominee, gave a speech on July 22. Recognizing the importance of strong branding, the current Vice President decided to use Beyonce's "Freedom" as her walk-out song. "Freedom," released by Bey on her self-titled album, is described by Genius as an "anthem dedicated to Black women." Given the reverence for the song, and Harris' public profile, the alignment of art and politics makes sense.

This is not the first time Kamala Harris has publicly aligned herself with Beyonce's music. During a 2023 interview with People Magazine, the VP revealed that she attended Bey's Renaissance World Tour. She also cited "Break My Soul" as her favorite song on the Renaissance album. "I just love that song," Harris explained. "I play it all the time. It’s one of the anthems for women. When [Beyonce says] 'you,' you could be life, you could be a person, you could be a situation. You will not break my soul." Bey's last album, Cowboy Carter, drew similarly high praise from Harris. "You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music's Black roots," she wrote on Twitter. "Your music continues to inspire us all."

Kamala Harris Is An Avid Beyonce Supporter

The timing of Kamala Harris' "Freedom" needle drop could have been more perfectly timed. The same day the VP utilized the Beyonce song, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, endorsed her presidential bid. "You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country," Knowles explained on IG. "Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader," Knowles thanked Biden for his decision and made it clear she was behind Harris all the way. "Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership," she added. "Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President."

Beyonce has not spoken publicly about Kamala Harris. She did, however, provide the Vice President with free tickets to her show in 2023. NBC News reported that the tickets Bey gifted to Harris were valued at a whopping $1655.92. Harris returned the favor by posting photos of the concert, and thanking Beyonce for the kind gesture. "Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce," she wrote on August 6. Both Beyonce and JAY-Z have made their friendship with the Obamas public, and have been vocal about their politics in the past. Only time will tell if Beyonce decides to voice support for the new candidate.