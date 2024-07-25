Kamala Harris Unleashes Beyonce-Assisted Presidential Campaign Ad

BYAlexander Cole
Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Celebrating NCAA Championship Teams
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Vice President Harris is hard at work.

Kamala Harris is now the Democratic presidential nominee for President. Overall, this was not a huge surprise given the fact that everyone wanted President Joe Biden to drop out. As the Vice President, Kamala was the most experienced candidate to land the job. However, she has her work cut out for her as Biden was behind in numerous polls. Furthermore, the risk of a Donald Trump Presidency is simply too much for Democrats to bear.

Since the nomination, Kamala Harris has come out guns blazing. She wants to show people that she is the best person to lead this country. Overall, her first speech was a success and she is getting a nice leap in the polls. Moreover, she just put out her first presidential campaign ad. As it turns out, this new ad comes complete with Beyonce's "Freedom." This is the very same song she walked out to during her most recent Presidential rally.

Kamala Harris Debuts Her Campaign

The next step for Harris will be to give a speech at the Democratic National Convention. This will be a time for her to secure her platform and show her base that she has what it takes to lead. She has already secured the delegates she needs, so it will not be an open convention. Having said that, many are awaiting to see who she will pick as her Vice Presidential running mate. There are numerous options being floated around, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro being the odds-on favorite to secure his place on the ticket.

Let us know what you think about the Kamala Harris campaign, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump? Do you foresee Harris becoming the President for the next four years? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on world events.

