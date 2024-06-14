Quavo & Kamala Harris To Discuss Gun Violence & Reform At Summit In Takeoff's Memory

GQ Sports And ESPN Celebrate NBA Finals In New York City - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: (L-R) Metro Boomin, Quavo, and Demar Hamlin attend GQ Sports And ESPN Celebrate NBA Finals at Artspace at Public Hotel on June 06, 2024 in New York City.
Atlanta will host the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit next week honor what would've been Takeoff's 30th birthday.

Quavo has already done a lot to honor Takeoff's legacy and start conversations around gun violence prevention in the United States, but the work is not done. Moreover, he will speak to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris about firearm reform and violence prevention at his inaugural Rocket Summit Foundation. Atlanta will host this event on Tuesday (June 18), and the event in honor of the late former Migo will take place on what would've been his 30th birthday. According to Variety, Harris and Quay's fireside sit-down will "discuss the methods and approaches that must be taken to decrease gun violence and protect communities."

Of course, this isn't the first time that VP Kamala Harris would be speaking to Quavo. Last September, the Georgia rapper went with his mother and Takeoff's mother to the White House to meet with her for the first time and kickstart these conversations between these parties. With this Rocket Foundation Summit, it seems like he is pushing for these discussions even more, and hopefully continues to do so. After all, the "Mink" MC has a massive platform through which folks can connect, and he will always want to tribute his nephew.

Quavo Attends The Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) White House advisor Stephen Benjamin, Quavo, and Rodney Boyd attend the Community Justice and The Rocket Foundation reception during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference on September 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.

"I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times," Quavo told the Associated Press after his first meeting with VP Kamala Harris. "You don’t think nothing is going to happen. I need to step up to the plate and hit a home run. I have to do something about it, so it won’t happen to the masses. Especially in our culture. I don’t want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages.

"We need to do better with the control of guns," Quavo continued. "We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen."

