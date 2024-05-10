Quavo Shares Teaser For New Lana Del Rey Collab

Within the pantheon of unexpected musical crossovers, former Migos rapper Quavo and pop star Lana Del Rey would have been a hard one to predict. Lana has crossed over with rappers occasionally in the past. Both A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti feature on her 2017 album Lust For Life. Quavo has also appeared on some songs with a poppier slant, perhaps most notable Calvin Harris' "Slide." Despite their seemingly different musical worlds, the two apparently have new music together coming soon.

Earlier this week Quavo and Lana Del Rey were spotted out and about together. As you'd expect that led to rumors that the two could be working on some music together. It didn't take long before those rumors were confirmed to be true. Today, Quavo took to Instagram to share a snippet of something they've been working on together. The preview was met with a wide variety of reactions but more so than anything else was the surprise that the two were even working together in the first place. Check out the snippet of new music they shared below.

The biggest story surrounding Quavo recently has been his beef with Chris Brown. It's something that comes up multiple times in the comment section of the teaser he shared. While some fans tried to make the argument that Brown got the better of him, many are just happy to see him moving on from the conflict. Late last month, the beef elevated from diss tracks to real life swipes. That came when Brown allegedly bought out a ton of tickets to one of Quavo's shows so he performed for an incredibly small audience. That added an entire new dimension to fans trying to dissect who won the beef.

