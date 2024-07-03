Quavo & Lana Del Rey Are Built "Tough" On Genre-Bending Single

Quavo and Lana previewed the track weeks ago and it is also their first collab.

Lana Del Rey is returning to the realm of hip-hop as she joins ATL superstar Quavo for "Tough". This is their first-ever collaboration, and it marks the most recent occasion in which the vocalist is working with a rapper. The last time the New York City native teamed up with one came back in 2017 with Lust For Life. Lana could be heard with A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti on that project, but she has strayed away from that sound for a while now. However, that all changes with Quavo on "Tough", although this one has a country twang to it.

According to Pitchfork, this has a possibility of landing on her forthcoming 10th album, Lasso. The tape is expected to be released sometime this September; however, no official release date is known. On "Tough", Quavo and Lana Del Rey are expressing how tough life and love can be at times. But if you willing to stay strong and push through, both will richly reward you. It seems that each artist is melodically crooning about their relationship together and it is quite beautiful, frankly. Quavo's auto-tuned voice mixed with Lana's smooth and breathy delivery are a nice combination. Furthermore, the instrumental is not overdone and features dirty trap drums and country guitars.

Listen To "Tough" By Quavo & Lana Del Rey

Quotable Lyrics:

Come on, take a ride with me

Like the 808s beatin' in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough

It was kinda hard for me

Crawlin' through the mud, I couldn't find love, then we came up

Look at what we are, baby

Standin' through the storm, still shinin' like a diamond in the rough