Lana Del Rey Responds To Lizzo Beef Rumors

This "feud" was not on our bingo card this year.

In one of the oddest social media "beefs" of 2024, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo almost became enemies in the music space, and it was all due to a troll account. Per Complex, Twitter account Drop Pop posted alleged screenshots of the latter commenting on a TikTok video of the former on Wednesday (November 13). "I’d like to see you back on the charts," the Special singer supposedly wrote, with the "Tough" artist replying with "I would love to see you run on a treadmill." A lot of fans saw this and completely forgot some key details, namely that Drop Pop is a parody account. They eventually deleted the post, but they did follow it up with another fake screenshot: "I hope that alligator eats your big a**" versus "you’d know about eating biggie."

Then, Lana Del Rey commented on an Instagram post about the fabricated Lizzo beef with some more clarifications. "I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one sooooo," "Or a Twitter," and "Very random" were her responses. Of course, both are known to not really take social media criticism too seriously. The Detroit flautist recently laughed off jabs from Antonio Brown about Ozempic.

Lana Del Rey Dismisses Lizzo Beef Allegations

As for Lana Del Rey, this fake Lizzo beef might not even be the most bizarre crossover with an artist outside of her genre and aesthetics this year. Fans expressed shock when she threw it back with Sexyy Red at the Hangout Festival, which was definitely not what they expected to see on their feed. They both seemed to have a great time and be well-aware of how odd this link-up must look to people on the outside.