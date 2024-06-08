Lana Del Rey Tries To Snatch Phone From Alleged "Stalker" In Paris: Watch

The singer did not appreciate the badgering.

Lana Del Rey has a reputation for being a serene presence. Her music is slow, meditative, and chilled-out. It's a core principle of her aesthetic. That being said, things went awry between the singer and a reporter on Friday, June 7. Del Rey was walking around Paris on her day off when a group of people approached her with their phones. The singer accused the people of following her, and proceeded to grab at one of their phones during the exchange.

TMZ obtained the video footage of Lana Del Rey confronting the unidentified people. The outlet notes that it's unclear whether they are merely fans or photojournalists trying to grab footage of the singer. Either way, she didn't appreciate being hounded. The video sees her turn around yell at the group in question. "You followed me with my family," she tells one of them. "Get away from me! Don't follow me!" Del Rey proceeds to explain that she doesn't get many days off, and that she desperately wanted time to herself before resuming her grueling schedule. The frustration didn't subside, however, as the cult icon tried to snatch a phone out of one of the people's hands.

Lana Del Rey Tried To Maintain Peace On Her Day Off

Lana Del Rey has had a contentious relationship with people trying to pry into her personal life. The music video for her 2015 single "High on the Beach" saw her take a gun and literally shoot down a plane full of paparazzi journalist trying to get a photo of her. She's been adamant in trying to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, not only to preserve the allure of her persona but for her own comfort. She said as much during a 2015 interview with NME.

"I think my two big goals with work are to make great records, and stay out of the press for the wrong reasons," she told the outlet. "My family was traditional, and some of my extended family used to say a gentleman is only in the paper two times in his life. When he’s born and when he dies. Obviously, it’s a little too late for me when it comes to that sentiment."