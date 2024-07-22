Candace Owens Comes Under Fire For Accusing Kamala Harris Of "Thotting Through Life"

Candace Owens isn't a fan of Kamala Harris.

Candace Owens went off on Vice President Kamala Harris in the wake of the news that she'll likely be taking on Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election. In doing so, she claimed Harris “slept her way to the top,” and recalled her relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s. The comments have been receiving ample backlash on social media.

“She was with some sixty-year-old man, got her start in the political career,” Owens remarked, as caught by AllHipHop. From there, she described Harris as "thotting through life" while citing a Daily Mail article. She describes Brown as being “married" and "in his 60s" at the time while Harris "was just a spring chicken.” Reuters has previously reported that despite being legally married, Brown had long been separated from his wife at the time.

Candace Owens Speaks During Turning Point's "The People's Convention"

Candace Amber Owens Farmer, US conservative political commentator speaks on stage during "Turning Point's The. Peoples Convention" on June 14, 2024 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Expectedly, the comments have been receiving tons of backlash online. “I hear Candace Owens is trashing VP Kamala Harris for her relationship to SF Mayor Willie Brown,” one X (Twitter) user shared. “Brown has been separated from wife over 40 yrs, and has often gone to galas w/his girlfriend on one arm, and his wife on the other. Can’t dig up any dirt, Candace??? Awww.” Another user wrote: "Not Candace Owens saying Kamala slept her way to the top when Miss I can't get a decent stylist married her husband after only two weeks because he was fame adjacent." Check out Owen's full remarks below.

Candace Owens Speaks On Kamala Harris

The story comes after Joe Biden announced he won't be seeking re-election in the upcoming presidential race in a statement on Sunday. Instead, he endorsed Harris to run in his stead against Donald Trump. Be on the lookout for further updates on Candace Owens on HotNewHipHop.