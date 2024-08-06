Kamala Harris' Running Mate Has Been Revealed

Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Celebrating NCAA Championship Teams
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Democrats have been waiting on this decision.

Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in November. Overall, this is going to be a very contentious election, especially with Donald Trump back in the fold. Since securing the nomination, many have been left wondering who Kamala will chose as her running mate. After all, there are plenty of Democrats to choose from. In fact, it seems like Harris has spent all of last week and this weekend trying to figure out who her choice will be.

As of yesterday, Harris was down to two choices. These choices were Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota governor, Tim Walz. Although many saw Shapiro as a guaranteed win in PA, there were some fears about his past. As for Walz, his legislative record is extremely progressive, and as a result, he was being touted as the best choice out there. Well, according to inside sources, Kamala Harris has chosen Walz as her VP.

Kamala Harris Has Her Guy

The pick has not been officially announced by Harris or her team. However, it seems like an announcement will be made in the not-so-distant future. Last night, Walz increased the security details surrounding his Minnesota home, which led to further speculation that he would become the vice presidential nominee. Whatever the case may be, this is a high profile decision for the Harris campaign, especially considering the fact that JD Vance has been a flop for the Trump campaign.

Let us know what you think of this Vice Presidential pick, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will take office? How do you feel Walz matches up against JD Vance? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on current events and any new updates on the upcoming Presidential Election.

