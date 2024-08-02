Megan Thee Stallion Stands By Kamala Harris Rally Performance Amid Outrage

BYCaroline Fisher91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Meg is unfazed by the backlash.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta, showing her support for the current Vice President in this year's election. She performed a mashup of some of her biggest hits like "Body," "Mamushi," and more. She also launched her “Hotties for Harris” campaign, designed to encourage young fans to vote. Unfortunately, however, not everyone was a fan of the show. Meg's performance quickly went viral as social media users slammed her for her performance. Many took issue with her twerking onstage in particular, arguing that it was inappropriate for the occasion.

Luckily, it doesn't look like the femcee was fazed by the backlash, which she addressed at Lollapalooza yesterday. In a clip from her set, Meg doubled down, making it clear that she doesn't plan to change her ways for critics. "They was big mad that I was poppin' it for Kamala," she began before reaffirming her support for Harris. “Hotties for Harris, god dammit!”

Read More: Angel Reese Surprises Megan Thee Stallion On Stage At Lollapalooza

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Controversial Rally Performance

During her set, Meg also highlighted Harris' stance on various key issues, including women's rights. This echoes what she said onstage at the Atlanta rally when she emphasized Harris' take on Roe v. Wade. "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies," she said. "If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for." The hitmaker has long been a vocal advocate for reproductive healthcare, even accepting the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award at Planned Parenthood's annual gala in April.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion addressing the backlash she received for her performance at Kamala Harris' Atlanta rally during her Lollapalooza set? Do you agree with her or not? What about her new “Hotties for Harris” campaign? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Teases Cinematic Music Video For "MEGAN" Cut "Mamushi"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...