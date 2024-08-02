Megan Thee Stallion Stands By Kamala Harris Rally Performance Amid Outrage

Meg is unfazed by the backlash.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta, showing her support for the current Vice President in this year's election. She performed a mashup of some of her biggest hits like "Body," "Mamushi," and more. She also launched her “Hotties for Harris” campaign, designed to encourage young fans to vote. Unfortunately, however, not everyone was a fan of the show. Meg's performance quickly went viral as social media users slammed her for her performance. Many took issue with her twerking onstage in particular, arguing that it was inappropriate for the occasion.

Luckily, it doesn't look like the femcee was fazed by the backlash, which she addressed at Lollapalooza yesterday. In a clip from her set, Meg doubled down, making it clear that she doesn't plan to change her ways for critics. "They was big mad that I was poppin' it for Kamala," she began before reaffirming her support for Harris. “Hotties for Harris, god dammit!”

Read More: Angel Reese Surprises Megan Thee Stallion On Stage At Lollapalooza

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Controversial Rally Performance

During her set, Meg also highlighted Harris' stance on various key issues, including women's rights. This echoes what she said onstage at the Atlanta rally when she emphasized Harris' take on Roe v. Wade. "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies," she said. "If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for." The hitmaker has long been a vocal advocate for reproductive healthcare, even accepting the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award at Planned Parenthood's annual gala in April.