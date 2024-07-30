Megan Thee Stallion Will Perform At Kamala Harris' Campaign Rally In Atlanta

The rapper is picking a side.

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest rappers in the world. She landed numerous hits, and managed to survive a lengthy and controversial court case with her career intact. She's having her best year yet in terms of sales and touring, and now she's playing it forward. Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that she will be performing at Kamala Harris' campaign rally on July 30. The rally will take place in Atlanta, and see the rapper throw her support behind the new Democratic nominee.

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the collaboration on Instagram. She posted artwork of the campaign rally with both her name and Harris' emblazoned over the top. The event will take place at 7:30 PM ET, but the specific location has not yet been revealed. Those who have been keeping up with Megan Thee Stallion's politics, however, will not be surprised by her decision to support Harris. The two celebrities have voiced support for one another in the past. Megan wrote an op-ed about violence for the New York Times in 2020, and Kamala Harris praised her on social media.

Kamala Harris Praised Megan Thee Stallion Back In 2020

"Thank you, @theestallion, for using your voice to speak out," Harris tweeted. "Black women DO deserve better... We’ll continue to show up not just with lip service, but with action." More recently, Harris and the Houston rapper linked up at a 2023 event in Washington, D.C. The event was a discussion for "economic empowerment of women," and Megan Thee Stallion even posted a picture of her and VP Harris on social media. The rapper does not discuss politics in her music, but she has repeatedly urged her fans to go out and vote.