Amber Rose Throws Shade At Megan Thee Stallion For "Pandering To Black People" With Her Kamala Harris Support

Amber Rose wasn't a fan of Megan Thee Stallion performing at Kamala Harris' rally.

Amber Rose has thrown some shade towards Megan Thee Stallion for performing at a recent rally for Kamala Harris. She discussed the move as well as the Vice President's ongoing campaign during an interview with Adin Ross. Rose began by admitting that she likes Megan and described her as "a good person.”

However, she added: “I think that she’s pandering to Black people. I think that she thinks that that’s what Black people wanna see in order to vote for her. And I think it’s absolute bulls***." She continued: “I think that people in general just wanna know the policies. All that, you know, the extra stuff, it’s cool, you know a concert and stuff like that, but what about the policies? How are you gonna ‘Make America Great Again?’ No pun intended!”

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Campaign Rally For Kamala Harris

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses in the comments section. “A woman that has a tattoo on her forehead & that wore a damn necklace with a huge Donald Trump face on it can’t tell me nothing, bout no pandering," one user wrote. Another argued: “She didn’t have Megan twerk. Megan performed and decided to twerk. At the end of the day, Kamala is reaching and targeting all people to win this election – which is what she’s suppose to do! Period!” Check out the full post below.

Amber Rose Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion