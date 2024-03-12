Mase Shares Bold Amber Rose Theory, Notes Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa Made Their Best Music With Her

Mase theorized that Amber Rose has been the catalyst for some of the best hip-hop music in the last two decades. He discussed the music Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa made while in a relationship with her during the latest episode of It Is What It Is.

“Every time Amber got with somebody, they made the best music of their life. Think of the music Ye was making with her,” Mase said. “Think of [‘We Dem Boyz’]. That was when Wiz was with Amber. And 21 did his thing when he was with Amber, right? N****s made some of their best music.” His co-host, Cam’ron, took issue with the take, arguing that each artist was making good music before dating Rose. “She didn’t find them because they were nice guys,” Cam’ron said. “They were making good music before she got with them. If they wasn’t, she wouldn’t have got with them.”

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Musician Wiz Khalifa (L) and Amber Rose walk the red carpet at Clive Davis annual Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mase responded: “Killa, you don’t get [Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy] from dating regular girls. You got that from Amber. You don’t get ‘We Dem Boyz,’ you don’t feel like that unless you’re with somebody that makes you feel like we dem boys.” Over the years, Rose has dated Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, and more celebrities. Check out Mase and Cam's discussion about Rose's relationship history below.

Cam'ron & Mase Discuss Amber Rose

Elsewhere during the episode, Mase and Cam’ron discussed Jalen Green’s relationship with Draya Michele. Michele announced she’s expecting a child with the Houston Rockets star, earlier this month. With Michele being 39 and Green being 22, their age gap has caused a massive stir on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mase on HotNewHipHop.

