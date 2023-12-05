Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Relationship Timeline

It’s been nine years since Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa split up. The whirlwind romance between the model and the chart-topping rapper intrigued audiences worldwide. For this reason, the former couple has stayed in fans' minds ever since. After all, many relationships have remained popular in the entertainment industry despite their end. In a similar fashion, Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa started a romance that burned brightly in the beginning but eventually fizzled out in 2014.

Amber shared additional information about their relationship on the No Jumper podcast on November 16, 2023. She revealed that for a while after her split from Khalifa, she was devastated about their separation. On the podcast, she said that she “cried for three years straight” after their breakup. Thankfully, she seems to have recovered from the heartbreak, and the two are on good terms as co-parents. Here’s a timeline of the relationship between Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa.

2011: Wiz Khalifa Makes His Interests Known

In an exclusive interview with Vlad TV in 2014, Amber Rose detailed how she first met Wiz. Rose revealed that before their first meeting, she heard Wiz indicate interest in her in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid. According to the model, when DJ Whoo Kid asked the rapper who he would like to date, Wiz’s sole answer was “Amber Rose.” Subsequently, feeling flattered, she reached out to him on Twitter (now X), offering to send him a pair of her custom sunglasses. Contrarily, he suggested that they meet up in Los Angeles instead, since he would be in the city soon. After Wiz eventually arrived in L.A., they met up, and the rest is history.

2011: The Fire Of Love Is Ignited

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Amber Rose (L) and Wiz Khalifa attend the 2011 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

According to Rose, she and Wiz instantly fell in love with each other. Despite initially making up her mind not to get into a relationship with a rapper, Rose’s barriers were instantly shattered after Wiz showed up in L.A. In the clip shared by Vlad TV, she shared, “I told my mom, I was like ‘Mom, I’m gonna marry him. I’m gonna have all his babies, and I just wanna be with him forever.’ We both knew it instantly. We did.”

One of their earliest and most memorable appearances as a couple was at 2011’s MTV VMAs. They sported complementary white outfits for the award ceremony. While walking the pre-show red carpet, the pair spoke about the possibility of marriage and building a family together. “We discuss it all the time; like he said, we're very much in love,” Rose told MTV News.

March 2012: Wiz Khalifa Proposes

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Since the start of their relationship, the couple had expressed their interest in tying the knot. Following multiple confirmations of their intent to marry, on March 1, 2012, they took the first step towards it. Wiz Khalifa proposed to Amber Rose, and she said yes. Subsequently, the pair took to social media to announce and celebrate their engagement. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she flaunted her humongous diamond ring.

September 2012 – February 2013: Welcoming Sebastian!

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Wiz Khalifa (L) and model Amber Rose attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2012. Five months later, Sebastian “Bash” Taylor was welcomed into the world. In the aforementioned Vlad TV interview, Rose was asked if she planned on having kids or if Sebastian just happened. Surprisingly, she revealed that she had a miscarriage one month before becoming pregnant with Sebastian. “Right after the miscarriage, I was kind of like, depressed, but I was like, ‘You know, God does everything for a reason, it’s just not the right time,’” she said. A month later, she got pregnant again, and in February 2012, Sebastian was born.

July 2013: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Seal The Deal

Following the birth of their son, the couple tied the knot on July 8, 2013, in a courthouse. “Me and Amber got married today. Weddings this fall. Thought I'd let yall know,” Wiz tweeted. Subsequently, they had the wedding ceremony in August.

August-September 2014: First Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa attend Wiz Khalifa's album listening event on February 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The pair celebrated one year of marriage with a series of cute social media posts. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rose wrote, “Today was the day we said our vows before God and our Family. I knew as soon as I met u, u were the one for me sweetheart. Happy 1 year anniversary and many more to come.”

Shockingly, on September 22, 2014, Amber Rose filed for divorce from the “Black & Yellow” rapper. In a pair of now-deleted tweets shared on September 25, 2014, she alluded to Wiz Khalifa cheating. “Please stop with the fake stories. I would never ever ever cheat on my husband in a million years I think u guys know this,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my now ex husband can't say the same….”

March 2015 - Present: Settlement Of Custody Battle & Co-Parenting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, and Amber Rose attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Although both parties initially sought sole custody of their son, they eventually settled on sharing joint custody. Now ten years old, Sebastian has been co-parented by Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa since 2015. Rose and Wiz came together to celebrate their son’s tenth birthday in February this year. So, while the two are no longer romantically involved, it seems their co-parenting relationship is going well.

