Who Has Amber Rose Dated?

Amber Rose is a familiar name in most media circles. The model, artist, and television personality has actively been in the public eye for over fifteen years. The 39-year-old gained prominence through her work in the entertainment industry and advocacy for women’s rights and gender equality. However, her popularity is also a result of the impressive roster of men she’s dated and the media coverage that followed each relationship. Rose’s dating history before 2007 is largely unknown, but she definitely announced her presence in 2008, when she started dating none other than Yeezy himself.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Amber Rose and Kanye West’s relationship was a high-profile and widely discussed aspect of both their lives. They began dating in 2008 and made their relationship public with appearances at events and red carpets. Rose had first appeared in the music video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s 2008 single, “Put On.” He also featured her in the music video for his song, “RoboCop,” but the video was never released. Their relationship garnered significant media attention, which further increased their popularity. Rose in particular garnered widespread popularity due to the relationship, contributing to her rising public profile. The couple’s relationship reportedly faced challenges and eventually ended in 2010.

Wiz Khalifa (2011 – 2014)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Recording artist Wiz Khalifa (R) featured wearing Converse in support of the GRAMMY Foundation’s GRAMMY Camp and model Amber Rose attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa first met in 2010 through a mutual friend, but it wasn’t until 2011 that the two started dating. Their relationship was also highly publicized and gained media attention, especially when Khalifa and the model got engaged in 2012. The couple announced they were expecting their first child, a son, in September 2012. Sebastian Taylor Thomas was born in February 2013. They officially married on July 8, 2013, in a private ceremony. Their marriage unfortunately faced challenges and ended a year later. Rose filed for divorce in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. Nonetheless, she and Wiz Khalifa co-parent Sebastian amicably.

Amber Rose and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Amber Rose and Machine Gun Kelly had a brief romantic relationship that started and ended in 2015. In the short period it lasted, however, their relationship still garnered media attention due to the high-profile statuses of the two. During their time together, Rose and Kelly were seen in public and attended events as a rumored couple. After their break, both individuals moved on to other ventures and relationships.

Terrence Ross (2016)

Terrence Ross and Amber Rose attend the MDW Day Party at Compound on May 30, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rose had another brief romance with pro basketball player Terrence Ross. On ESPN’s His & Hers, she referred to him as her boo. The cause of their separation is unknown, but the two parted ways shortly after getting together. Ross eventually reconciled with his wife, Matijana.

21 Savage (2017 – 2018)

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 01: Rapper 21 Savage (L) and Reality TV Personality / Model Amber Rose (R) attend the 3rd annual Amber Rose SlutWalk on October 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The relationship between Amber Rose and rapper 21 Savage sparked controversy due to the significant age difference between the two. At the time, 21 Savage was in his early 20s, while Rose was in her early 30s, and there was a 9-year gap between them. Despite the outrage, the couple stayed together for quite some time. They started dating in June 2017 and broke things off in March 2018.

Monte Morris (2018)

After her split with 21 Savage, Rose moved on to NBA pro basketball player Monte Morris, who played for the Denver Nuggets at the time. What began as a friendship in 2017 quickly bloomed into a romantic relationship that started in June 2018. The relationship burned passionately, but swiftly and ended in the same year.

Alexander Edwards (2018 – 2021)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Amber Rose (R) and AE attend the National Film and Television Awards Ceremony at Globe Theatre on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Amber Rose had a romantic relationship with music executive Alexander Edwards soon after her break up with Monte Morris. This was her longest relationship since Wiz Khalifa. Rose and Edwards confirmed their relationship through social media posts and public appearances in 2018. In April 2019, Rose announced via Instagram that she and Edwards were expecting their first child together. In October 2019, they welcomed their son. The two split up in 2021 after Rose publicly accused Edwards of cheating on her with 12 women. Edwards has since admitted that the statement was true.

