Amber Rose Responds To Wack 100, Engage In Shouting Match Live On Clubhouse

For reasons beyond comprehension, Wack 100 recently called out Amber Rose on Clubhouse and started some passionate beef with her. Specifically, he called out her past relationships and seemed to address her rebuttals of Clubhouse as a platform and Wack himself. Overall, it’s not entirely clear what all this fuss is about, but one thing’s for sure: the music executive really cares about it. While live on the platform, he had a lot of choice words for Amber amid some more unintelligible shouting.

“You can’t play with me, I know where you’re at,” Wack 100 exclaimed. “I know about your weird a** baby daddy, all that. I know that he left you for Madonna. Outta here. AE, on my momma. I’m finna violate that- why she put that rule? I ain’t turning nothing down from nobody. You sucked Kanye nine months ago. AE left you for a 70-year-old. Wiz like what you like. We gon’ see how your family and your whole circle can handle this. I hope that you ready. She is nobody! She is somebody to y’all. Wack, you know me in real life.”

Amber Rose Feuds With Wack 100 On Clubhouse

“@wizkhalifa @ae4president WARNING @amberrose JUST ENTERED THE WORLD OF @clubhouse CONFLICT,” Wack 100 captioned the audio clip on Instagram. “I AINT HOLDING NO PUNCHES BLAME HER FOR THE SCRUTINY TO COME!! WE KNOW I KNOW IT ALL.” Then, Amber Rose herself hopped on the platform to clap back at Wack, and they shouted (well, not Amber) back and forth at each other. Again, they didn’t really lay it out coherently, but the clip certainly communicates that energy. Overall, it seems like the model, actress, and rapper was also wondering why Wack decided to throw these shots.

Meanwhile, none of this is entirely surprising. After all, 6ix9ine’s manager has a lot of other strange beefs to handle, and his outspoken personality will just further exacerbate that. Now that Amber responded, we’ll se if this is just a story of the week or if it turns into a rivalry. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Amber Rose and Wack 100.

