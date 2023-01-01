It seems like the newest pop culture beef of note is blogger Tasha K and industry executive Wack 100, who manages Blueface and The Game. Moreover, believe it or not, their feud initiated with Tasha’s alleged claims about R. Kelly that the singer believes was part of what led to his conviction. Wack actually interviewed Kelly about this and called her a police informant after the disgraced R&B star accused her of illegally getting access to his emails, prison logs, and other incriminating information. Of course, Tasha clapped back with force, bringing up salacious claims about Wack’s side piece, questionable alleged tax returns, and his wife’s work as a probation officer.

“How did you go from marrying a b***h that ensured motherf***ers turned in they piss, got in before curfew, met all the terms and conditions of they motherf***ing probation,” Tasha K retorted at Wack 100. “Married the b***h. Then you’ll turn around, and now you mad at the very thing that I’m doing on behalf of black women. You married a black woman in full support of what she’s doing to n***as out here.

Tasha K Goes Off On Wack 100 After His Accusations Of Being A Special Agent

“These are tax returns because he went from being a truck driver, then all of a sudden he’s managing The Game and managing Ray J and managing Blueface,” she said of his alleged income documents. Unsurprisingly, Wack 100 denied all these claims about him and his wife, letting her know they don’t make him afraid. However, Tasha K accused the manager of online attacks and harassment and even warned him of his movement. “You’re leaving a digital footprint like everything that you posting right now in your page,” she expressed. “It’s a digital footprint that’s the stupidest s**t that I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, this is far from the first feud that either of them have been involved in. In fact, considering that the R. Kelly comments came a while ago, it’s actually surprising that it took this long. Regardless, we’re sure that this isn’t the end of this saga, although it’s hard to say exactly how far it will go or how relevant it will be. Still, check out other clips in the via link below and come back to HNHH for the latest news on Tasha K and Wack 100.

