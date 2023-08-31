Wack 100 Pops Off On CEO Big Folks Over Cash Money Artist

Wack 100 recently popped off on Clubhouse, after he felt as though CEO Big Folks said something disrespectful about Cash Money artist BG. Things got pretty heated between the two of them, and Wack 100 made it clear that he won’t tolerate any shade towards anyone on the label. CEO Big Folks, on the other hand, seemed to be pretty confused as to why the argument even started in the first place.

In a clip of the argument, Wack 100 calls out CEO Big Folks over a comment he made about BG. “I don’t give a f*ck ’bout no BG,” he responded. This looks to have aggravated Wack even more, and things went south from there. “Hey bro, check yourself man. N***a f*ck you n***a, what you on?” He continued, asking him why he was being disrespectful. Big Folks still seemed lost, saying “Ain’t nobody disrespectful, the f*ck is you talking about?“

Wack 100 Defends BG

“I represent Cash Money,” Wack 100 explained, “I eat over there.” The two went back and forth for a while, with Big Folks insisting that he never dissed BG. Eventually, Big Folks told Wack that he was sorry for offending him, even though he didn’t mean to be disrespectful. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Wack 100 went after someone on Clubhouse. Last week, he took aim at Amber Rose, throwing some serious jabs about her previous relationships.

“I know about your weird a** baby daddy, all that,” he said. “I know that he left you for Madonna. Outta here. AE, on my momma. I’m finna violate that- why she put that rule? I ain’t turning nothing down from nobody. You sucked Kanye nine months ago. AE left you for a 70-year-old. Wiz like what you like. We gon’ see how your family and your whole circle can handle this. I hope that you ready. She is nobody!” The two of them later argued about the situation on the platform, but they didn’t seem to come to a resolution. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Wack 100.

