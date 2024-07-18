Megan Thee Stallion Has Savage Reaction To Man Yelling "Free Tory" At Her

2023 One Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
We're sure that Megan Thee Stallion's had to find a few different ways to respond to Tory Lanez supporters in person.

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case may have already wrapped up, but it continues to follow each artist around. In the latter's case, it's in the form of a guilty sentence behind bars that's still developing and evolving, and in the former's case, it's Tory supporters still trolling her online and even in person. Moreover, a clip recently emerged of some onlookers yelling "Free Tory" in the Houston femcee's direction as she exited a public location. She held her hand up to her mouth with a winced expression when she heard them, hilariously suggesting that something was stinky.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion is still side-stepping much of the heated discourse that remains in the fallout of the Tory Lanez case. Whether it's through a hot new album and tour, some sultry IG thirst traps, more brand partnerships, and wholesome fan engagement, she kept things busy to distract from the less fun parts of fame. This whole debacle over the shooting continues to spark contentious and combative takes from either side, and it became a pretty nasty development to witness. Alas, that's just how some Internet debates go, and we hope that both fanbases can move on to brighter days ahead.

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To "Free Tory" Comments Thrown Her Way

However, there's also some alleged beef brewing between Megan Thee Stallion and frequent collaborator Cardi B, or at least, that's what a select few fans fear. This stems from Cardi's recent comments on her still-unreleased sophomore album, particularly how she suggested that not many albums are doing well commercially in the summer. Since MEGAN dropped in late June, many felt that this could've been a shot at her. But the Bronx artist maintained that this wasn't directly or indirectly throwing shade: just speaking facts.

Meanwhile, the first week sales for Megan Thee Stallion's new album were still a hot topic of debate online, but for very different reasons. Rather than the Bardi Gang taking aim, it was the Barbz who flaunted Nicki Minaj's success with Pink Friday 2 in Meg's face. But just like these Tory Lanez supporters, she probably paid this little attention when compared to her other endeavors. Let's see how they continue to speak on the shooting case in the future.

