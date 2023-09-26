Megan Thee Stallion Will Drop New Material Tomorrow, She Promises In Mystery Post

Megan Thee Stallion fans have been playing the waiting game when it comes to new material from her for a while now. Of course, that's totally understandable considering her hardship and overwhelming pressure from the Tory Lanez shooting case. However, the Houston MC just took to Instagram to promise something new for fans, which previous developments also hinted at. After all, she just released a new song with Cardi B, "Bongos," that acted as a return for both rappers. While the "NDA" artist didn't specify what exactly she's dropping tomorrow (September 26), fans know to expect something big.

Moreover, she posted an Instagram video of her silhouetted profile saying "I've always been told I gotta be strong." Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion elaborated on her mystery drop just a little bit in the clip's caption. "On 9/26, I’m dropping something that can help all of us," she expressed. "Stay tuned, Hotties. #SeizeTheAwkward." Whatever it is, fans hope that this will fully kick the 28-year-old's career back into gear. Still, it's also quite curious that we don't know the nature of it because it seems like the perfect chance to garner hype for new material.

Megan Thee Stallion's Cryptic Announcement

Regardless, Meg's been living her life and enjoying herself a lot following the closure of her Tory Lanez case. For example, she recently joined Beyoncé for a hometown show in Houston for her RENAISSANCE tour, and it was obviously a show-stopping moment for fans. In addition, Megan Thee Stallion also balanced out her social media presence a lot over the past few weeks. Sure, she posted some BTS pics of the Queen Bey concert, more twerking videos, and glimpses into her everyday life, but she also recently said that she's off social media.

Meanwhile, if this is really a new song, album, or music-related drop, this would mark the Roc Nation affiliate's first solo release since her 2022 album Traumanize. Fans couldn't be more prepared, and the vagueness of this announcement only adds to excitement around it. We'll see what she has in store for us very soon. With that in mind, for more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion, keep checking in with HNHH.

