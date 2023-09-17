Megan Thee Stallion’s Workout Routine Video Proves She’s Strong, Sexy, And Silly

When Megan Thee Stallion takes necessary breaks from social media to protect her mental health, her presence is certainly missed. The Houston native has been in and out of the spotlight all through 2023. She finally came through with new music for hip-hop lovers earlier this month. The black-haired beauty and Cardi B reunited for "Bongos." It's an upbeat, island-inspired joint that's already inspired countless twerking videos to surface online. In the accompanying visual, both rap divas do plenty of booty shaking. Accordingly, many viewers have been commenting on Thee Stallion's slim-thick figure.

The "Big Ole Freak" has always been known for her bodacious body, though lately, she's sitting on the lean side. Based on a Reel shared on Instagram this Saturday (September 16), though, she hopes to get her body weight up over the coming months with the help of a personal trainer. "The results have been resulting," Megan confidently declared while showing her tiny waist off in the mirror. "For the rest of the year it's consistency," she added before revealing some of the moves she's been using to sculpt her hourglass shape.

Megan Thee Stallion's Workouts Aren't for the Weak

She asked her trainer to go easy on her. Because he saw the hot girl antics she got up to while in New York, he didn't comply. Thee Stallion did jump squats with a resistance band and medicine ball, later challenging herself by performing them backward. Jumping rope, bear crawls, and burpees were also on the agenda for Meg. Above all else, the video reminds us that it takes serious effort to look as good as she does. "I am Megan Thee Stallion, not Megan Thee Bear, so I don't even know what I'm doing this," the lyricist quipped while recording her comedic narration.

Besides being back on social media with regular, fun content inviting us into her daily life, Megan Thee Stallion is also taking over small screens on the next season of Netflix's Big Mouth. This isn't her first acting venture. Still, we can't wait to see what her talents bring to the controversial adult animated series. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think you could handle the Hot Girl Coach's workout in the comments.

