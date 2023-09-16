Cardi B Gets Her Flowers From Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B is hot off the release of her new single alongside Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." The duo graced the stage of the VMAs earlier this week to perform the energetic track, and fans were living for it. It's not the first time they teamed up to drop some heat, however. Famously, they joined forces back in 2020 for their award-winning song "WAP."

Fans are loving the new song, and glad to see the two of them working together again. Meg has been on a bit of a hot girl break as of late, and supporters were thrilled to see her onstage at the VMAs. Recently, Cardi took to social media to celebrate the Texas-born performer, and share some adorable new photos. "Thank you @theestallion for everything," she captioned the sweet post. "You my heart."

Cardi B Thanks Megan Thee Stallion

In one of the photos, Cardi B smiles while holding massive bouquet of red roses, presumably gifted to her by Megan Thee Stallion. In the other photo, Meg enjoys a sweet treat with Cardi's 2-year-old son, Wave. The young boy looks overjoyed to be spending time with Meg, and to have gotten his hands on a lollipop.

Though most fans are living for their new single, not everyone has been on board. Cardi is no stranger to clapping back, and it appears as though it's for good reason. During a recent appearance on The Sprout Podcast, she revealed that being vocal about the criticism actually helps her to work through it. "I feel like every artist should do what works for them and what’s good for they mental health," she explained. "Bottling things inside and let people, like, front certain narratives of me, it will bother me inside. So, I’d rather just let it out." What do you think of Cardi B's sweet new Twitter post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

