Angel Reese Surprises Megan Thee Stallion On Stage At Lollapalooza

Angel Reese got a huge ovation.

Angel Reese has been having a sensational rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky of the WNBA. Reese has been a double-double machine who continues to be a rebound leader throughout the league. Although her shot-making needs some work, she has been otherworldly in other areas of the game. Furthermore, she is in a heated battle for rookie of the year with Indiana Fever sensation, Caitlin Clark.

Reese has been experiencing quite a bit of fame a of late, and she has certainly taken full advantage. The star has been to quite a few music festivals and has also been seen with celebrities like G Herbo. Most recently, however, she found herself on stage at Lollapalooza. Down below, you can see that Reese surprised Megan Thee Stallion, who was performing in front of a massive crowd. The crowd gave a massive ovation, and it was a cool moment for everyone involved.

Angel Reese x Megan Thee Stallion

Angel Reese is currently on break for the Olympics. Once the Olympics are over, then the WNBA will start back up again. The last stretch of the season will be interesting to watch, especially with the rookie of the year race in full swing. Only time will tell whether or not Reese and Sky teammates can keep things going in the right direction. If one thing is for certain, it is that this has been one of the best WNBA seasons in recent memory. With Reese and Clark in the league, the W is going to be thriving for years to come.