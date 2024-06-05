Angel Reese Gets Ejected For No Good Reason, Lonzo Ball Offers To Pay Her Fine

WNBA: JUN 04 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 04: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after being ejected from the game during the second half against the New York Liberty on June 4, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/ Icon Sportswire)
Lonzo ball says he will pick up Angel's fine.

The New York Liberty took home an 88-75 win over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, but the major talking point around the game was Angel Reese. In the closing minutes, with the Liberty solidly in charge, Sky rookie Angel Reese got two fast technical fouls for her first expulsion from a WNBA game. The expulsion took happened with New York leading 82-71 and 2:31 remaining. Reese first got a call against her for a personal foul while pushing for a rebound. Two further technical whistles swiftly followed, and Reese had been dismissed from the game. The ejection happened so fast that the broadcast team thought it was another player who had been ejected. 

Upon reviewing the footage, it becomes clear that the sequence of events leading to Reese's ejection was missed by the live broadcast. Referee Charles Watson initially called a personal foul against Reese. In response, Reese briefly objected, then turned her back on Watson with a dismissive hand wave. Watson, in turn, responded with two technical fouls and an overhead toss motion, indicating that Reese was no longer permitted to play. Many fans have criticized the ejection as weak and unnecessary. Notably, NBA star Lonzo Ball expressed his support for Reese, calling the referee who issued the technical fouls “weak.”

Angel Reese Ejected, Lonzo Ball Sends Support

Following the ejection, Watson continued to walk to the opposite side of the court. Angel Reese and her Sky teammates stood, stunned by the turn of events. The exact words Reese said are unclear, but it was evident that they had a significant impact on Watson. Play then resumed, and New York held on for the victory. Reese's final stats for the game included 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two technical fouls. Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, in a post-game interview, revealed that the officials did not provide any explanation for Reese's ejection. "I tried to get an explanation. I did not," Weatherspoon said. She concluded, "I don't know to this moment what has happened."

Lonzo Ball was one of the vocal spectators who did not like the technicals. He said of the ref, “Ref that threw out [Angel Reese] is weak btw…You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel i got you.” Lonzo Ball has offered to pay her fine for what seems like a massive overreaction from the official. Overall, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky continue to make headlines. She is, after all, one of the biggest reasons that interest in the WNBA has increased this season. 

