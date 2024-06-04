Bob Costas Believes Angel Reese & Alyssa Thomas Situation Didn't Get As Much Coverage Because It Was A "Black On Black Incident"

Bob Costas weighed in on the Caitlin Clark discourse.

Bob Costas is a legendary sports broadcaster who has seen a lot throughout his time on the air. Overall, he has covered pretty well every single major sport. Furthermore, he has covered amateur sports at the Olympic. He is a legend of the industry, so it should come as no surprise that his opinion is sought after. This is especially true whenever there is a hot button issue going on in the sports world. As it stands, the WNBA and the recent incident between Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark is all anyone wants to talk about.

Consequently, Costas was on CNN Monday night where he offered up his thoughts on what has been going down in the league. In the video down below, you can see that Costas compared the Clark and Carter incident to what happened between Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas. For those who may have missed it, Reese was thrown to the ground by Thomas, and it led to an ejection. However, National media didn't seem to care about the story. Instead, they focused on the Clark debacle.

Bob Costas Gives His Take On CNN

In the eyes of Costas, this showcases a double-standard in the media. He believes since the Thomas and Reese incident contained to black players, the media didn't care. However, once they saw a black player get into it with a white player, they had a narrative to capitalize on. "The reason why that doesn't spark as much conversation isn't just that Caitlin Clark is a bigger star than Alyssa Thomas," Costas said. "It's because it's a Black on Black incident and you don't have that dynamic that people can comment on, yes, but also exaggerate and make the entire story sometimes."

Let us know what you think of this take from Bob Costas, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with his take that the incident wasn't reported on because of the race of the players? What do you think of the recent discourse surrounding the WNBA right now?