LeBron James Has Conflicting Feelings About Kyrie Irving Making The NBA Finals

LeBron is happy for his former teammate.

LeBron James is currently on a nice vacation from the grind of the NBA Season. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the NBA Finals will begin. This year's finals are between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. Overall, it is a Finals that not many people saw coming. Although the Celtics were certainly expected to go far, no one really thought the Dallas Mavericks would have what it takes to win. After all, they didn't even make the postseason back in 2023.

However, Kyrie Irving has upped his game to a whole new level. He has hit a career resurgence, and fans have loved every second of it. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic continues to be one of the best players in the entire league. They are a dynamic duo that has started to be compared to the iconic pair of LeBron and Kyrie. These two won a title together in 2016 and fans are always reminiscing on their accomplishments. In fact, during the most recent episode of Mind The Game with JJ Redick, LeBron was asked to speak on Kyrie's recent success.

LeBron James Reveals His Thoughts

As you will see in the clip above, LeBron is admittedly a bit jealous. Overall, he is extremely happy to see Kyrie succeed. He believes the point guard has grown a lot as a player and that it makes him proud. On the other side of that equation, he is a bit jealous and upset that he is no longer a duo with Kyrie. Clearly, LeBron understands just how talented Ky is and how he is instrumental in the Mavericks' success. Having said that, we know who James will be rooting for come Thursday.