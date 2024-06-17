Angel Reese & Kysre Gondrezick Turn Up To Chief Keef During History-Making Summer Smash Set

Angel Reese has been the talk of the WNBA to start the season. Overall, the entire rookie class has been dominating the conversation as it pertains to the league. Caitlin Clark has especially been a hot topic of debate, and it has ultimately led to some abysmal discourse. Reese has found herself wrapped up in many of these conversations. However, by the looks of things, Reese and Clark just want to play ball. In fact, on Sunday, they played against one another in their second professional matchup.
Just like the first time around, Clark and the Indiana Fever came out on top. That said, Angel Reese put up a solid performance with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Following the game, Reese and her Chicago Sky teammate Kysre Gondrezick headed over to Summer Smash. Sunday night was what Summer Smash attendees were looking forward to the most. This is because it was Chief Keef's first performance in Chicago in 12 years. Below, you can see Reese and Gondrezick turning up to Keef's set, which included his most classic and iconic songs.
Read More: Bob Costas Believes Angel Reese & Alyssa Thomas Situation Didn't Get As Much Coverage Because It Was A "Black On Black Incident"
Angel Reese & Kysre Take To Summer Smash
If you are a fan of Chief Keef, last night was truly special. Video clips from the performance continue to go viral on social media. Overall, it feels as though the whole city came out to support him. It was a great showing of love and affection for an artist who has inspired the current generation. As for Reese, she is part of the next great generation of WNBA players. Her college career made it so that her legend is cemented, although her WNBA career is beyond promising.
Let us know what you think of Angel Reese and the start to her rookie season, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is going to end up winning rookie of the year? How do you feel about the cover of Reese and Caitlin Clark? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite athletes.