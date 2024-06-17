Angel Reese & Kysre Gondrezick Turn Up To Chief Keef During History-Making Summer Smash Set

Summer Smash proved to be an incredible time.

Angel Reese has been the talk of the WNBA to start the season. Overall, the entire rookie class has been dominating the conversation as it pertains to the league. Caitlin Clark has especially been a hot topic of debate, and it has ultimately led to some abysmal discourse. Reese has found herself wrapped up in many of these conversations. However, by the looks of things, Reese and Clark just want to play ball. In fact, on Sunday, they played against one another in their second professional matchup.

Just like the first time around, Clark and the Indiana Fever came out on top. That said, Angel Reese put up a solid performance with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Following the game, Reese and her Chicago Sky teammate Kysre Gondrezick headed over to Summer Smash. Sunday night was what Summer Smash attendees were looking forward to the most. This is because it was Chief Keef's first performance in Chicago in 12 years. Below, you can see Reese and Gondrezick turning up to Keef's set, which included his most classic and iconic songs.

Angel Reese & Kysre Take To Summer Smash

If you are a fan of Chief Keef, last night was truly special. Video clips from the performance continue to go viral on social media. Overall, it feels as though the whole city came out to support him. It was a great showing of love and affection for an artist who has inspired the current generation. As for Reese, she is part of the next great generation of WNBA players. Her college career made it so that her legend is cemented, although her WNBA career is beyond promising.