Angel Reese Divides Fans After Being Spotted With G Herbo

LSU v Iowa
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers speaks during a press conference after the LSU Lady Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Angel Reese and G Herbo were seemingly spotted in a car together in Chicago.

Angel Reese was spotted riding in a car with G Herbo in Chicago over the weekend after she and the Sky defeated the Indiana Fever 88-87. Neither Reese nor Herbo has confirmed it's actually them in a video circulating online, but nevertheless, fans have been running with the idea on social media. The video itself was taken by a fan in the next car over on the road and features the caption: "Chicago things."

When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, one user wrote: "Women who comfortable with going or with men who are in relationships I will always give a side eye too cause girl you know he has a family." Another added: "Angel is probably just cool with him. There’s no way she would be at the top of her game trying to be with a man with 4 kids and 2bms!"

Angel Reese Celebrates During Chicago Sky's Win Over The Indiana Fever

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts during a game against the Indiana Fever on June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It makes sense Reese would want to celebrate Sunday's win over her rival Caitlin Clark. "This is what I do: I come out and perform," Reese told reporters after the game. "I do what it takes to win every single day." She finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds, making for arguably the best performance of her young career. The Sky drafted Reese, earlier this year, after she led LSU to the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Angel Reese Rides With G Herbo

Check out the clip of Reese and Herbo on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Angel Reese and G Herbo on HotNewHipHop.

