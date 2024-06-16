Angel Reese Defends Hard Flagrant Foul On Caitlin Clark As Just A "Basketball Play"

Caitlin Clark went down hard on the play.

Angel Reese received a flagrant foul after smacking Caitlin Clark to the ground as she drove to the rim on Sunday afternoon during the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever. Despite it appearing to be a hard hit, Reese defended the move as a "basketball play" while speaking with reporters afterward. The Fever ended up taking the game 91-83.

"A basketball play. It was a basketball play," Reese said. "I can't control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight." From there, she suggested that some players get a "special whistle." "I think we went up really strong a lot of times, and we didn’t get a lot of calls," Reese further argued. "Going back and looking at the film, I’ve seen a lot of calls that weren’t made. I guess some people got a special whistle. But just being able to play hard as best as we can."

Read More: Angel Reese Cheers As Teammate Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground

Angel Reese Argues After Fouling Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Fever coach Christie Sides thought the call was the correct one. "The right call was made in that moment," Sides said. "Just make the right call in those moments, and we can move forward. But when we don't make the right call in those moments, that's when there's a problem, and they made the right call tonight." She had previously complained about the referees in prior games not calling hard fouls on Clark as flagrant. One such instance occurred the last time the Sky took on the Fever when Chennedy Carter fouled Clark.

Angel Reese Fouls Cailin Clark As She Drives To The Hoop