Angel Reese's Latest TikTok Adds More Fuel To G Herbo Rumors

Angel Reese filmed herself rapping along to a noteworthy song.

After being spotted out in Chicago with G Herbo, Angel Reese has further fueled dating rumors about herself and the rapper after her latest TikTok. In the post, she recorded herself rapping along to Dej Loaf's 2014 hit song, "Try Me." She lip-syncs: “All these n****s love me — can’t get ’em off me. F**k around, gave him my number — he can’t stop calling."

In the comments section, plenty of users brought up the rumors about herself and Herbo. “G herbo. This song crazy after seeing u in the tessy lol!” one user wrote under the post. Another added: "The song choice just says it all."

Angel Reese Celebrates During Chicago Sky's Win Over The Indiana Fever

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Lindsay Allen #15 of the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky high five after a play during the second half against the Indiana Fever on June 23, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reese first sparked dating rumors with Herbo after the Chicago Sky's win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Following the game, a fan seemingly spotted her riding in a Tesla Cybertruck alongside Herbo and recorded it. While neither officially confirmed it was them in the video, users on social media ran with the idea. The possible relationship received mixed reactions from Reese's fans with many of them being critical of Herbo. Check out her latest post on TikTok below.

Angel Reese Raps Dej Loaf's "Try Me" On TikTok