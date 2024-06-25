Angel Reese's Latest TikTok Adds More Fuel To G Herbo Rumors

BYCole Blake760 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky runs up the court during a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Angel Reese filmed herself rapping along to a noteworthy song.

After being spotted out in Chicago with G Herbo, Angel Reese has further fueled dating rumors about herself and the rapper after her latest TikTok. In the post, she recorded herself rapping along to Dej Loaf's 2014 hit song, "Try Me." She lip-syncs: “All these n****s love me — can’t get ’em off me. F**k around, gave him my number — he can’t stop calling."

In the comments section, plenty of users brought up the rumors about herself and Herbo. “G herbo. This song crazy after seeing u in the tessy lol!” one user wrote under the post. Another added: "The song choice just says it all."

Read More: Angel Reese Divides Fans After Being Spotted With G Herbo

Angel Reese Celebrates During Chicago Sky's Win Over The Indiana Fever

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Lindsay Allen #15 of the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky high five after a play during the second half against the Indiana Fever on June 23, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reese first sparked dating rumors with Herbo after the Chicago Sky's win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Following the game, a fan seemingly spotted her riding in a Tesla Cybertruck alongside Herbo and recorded it. While neither officially confirmed it was them in the video, users on social media ran with the idea. The possible relationship received mixed reactions from Reese's fans with many of them being critical of Herbo. Check out her latest post on TikTok below.

Angel Reese Raps Dej Loaf's "Try Me" On TikTok

With Sunday's win, Reese defeated her rival Caitlin Clark and put up arguably the best performance of her career. She finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds. "This is what I do: I come out and perform," Reese told reporters after the game. "I do what it takes to win every single day." Be on the lookout for further updates on Angel Reese and G Herbo on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Angel Reese & Kysre Gondrezick Turn Up To Chief Keef During History-Making Summer Smash Set

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
LSU v IowaSportsAngel Reese Divides Fans After Being Spotted With G Herbo8.1K
WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago SkySportsAngel Reese Slammed To The Floor During Brutal Foul Leading To Ejection23.2K
WNBA: JUN 12 Connecticut Sun at Chicago SkySportsAngel Reese Defends Hard Flagrant Foul On Caitlin Clark As Just A "Basketball Play"2.6K
Chicago Sky v Dallas WingsSportsAngel Reese & Kysre Gondrezick Turn Up To Chief Keef During History-Making Summer Smash Set2.3K