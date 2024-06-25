Angel Reese's Latest TikTok Adds More Fuel To G Herbo Rumors

After being spotted out in Chicago with G Herbo, Angel Reese has further fueled dating rumors about herself and the rapper after her latest TikTok. In the post, she recorded herself rapping along to Dej Loaf's 2014 hit song, "Try Me." She lip-syncs: “All these n****s love me — can’t get ’em off me. F**k around, gave him my number — he can’t stop calling."
In the comments section, plenty of users brought up the rumors about herself and Herbo. “G herbo. This song crazy after seeing u in the tessy lol!” one user wrote under the post. Another added: "The song choice just says it all."
Angel Reese Celebrates During Chicago Sky's Win Over The Indiana Fever
Reese first sparked dating rumors with Herbo after the Chicago Sky's win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Following the game, a fan seemingly spotted her riding in a Tesla Cybertruck alongside Herbo and recorded it. While neither officially confirmed it was them in the video, users on social media ran with the idea. The possible relationship received mixed reactions from Reese's fans with many of them being critical of Herbo. Check out her latest post on TikTok below.
Angel Reese Raps Dej Loaf's "Try Me" On TikTok
With Sunday's win, Reese defeated her rival Caitlin Clark and put up arguably the best performance of her career. She finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds. "This is what I do: I come out and perform," Reese told reporters after the game. "I do what it takes to win every single day." Be on the lookout for further updates on Angel Reese and G Herbo on HotNewHipHop.
