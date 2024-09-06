Angel Reese Sets The Record Straight On G Herbo Relationship

The Chicago Sky rook and the Chicago drill rapper caused quite the stir in June.

After months of speculation and debate, WNBA star Angel Reese is clearing things up around G Herbo. If you remember, a video taken by a fan in a car over from the rapper's showed them riding around together. People online were split on this, as some were questioning the Chicago Sky forward for messing with a man who has kid's and baby mamas. Then, you had others who weren't trying to immediately jump to conclusions. They felt they were just hanging out as platonic friends. However, the dating rumors were fueled, perhaps accidentally, by Reese, with her posting a video to TikTok lip-syncing Dej Loaf's "Try Me".

The lyrical choice had commenters convinced she was referring to G Herbo. "All these n****s love me, can’t get ’em off me / F*** around, gave him my number, he won't stop calling". However, it was all smoke and mirrors because Angel Reese explains that they are essentially homies. The speculation was debunked in the first-ever episode of the hooper's brand-new podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

Angel Reese Has A Real Friend In G Herbo

Her co-host, Maya Reese, a veteran podcaster, content creator, and nonrelative, asked her about the G Herbo situation. Reese was adamant that he's someone that's going to have her back at all times. She explained that since she was drafted by the Sky, he's essentially been a big brother to her. If she needs any help navigating Chicago, or really anything, Herbo is going to be at the ready. Angel also hilariously said that she's 6'3" and he's around 5'10", further putting the nail in the coffin, so to speak. Overall, though, it's good to see that these are like siblings to each other, and we hope to see their relationship flourish.