Angel Reese Takes Shot At Charles Barkley, Some Think It's Aimed At Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese, a player known for her outspoken nature, has been a prominent figure since her breakout with the LSU Tigers a few years ago. Her impact, both on and off the court, has been significant since the start of her WNBA career. As her platform expands, she maintains the same attitude that has made her a household name. After the Chicago Sky's victory over the New York Liberty on Thursday night, Reese took to social media. She addressed her critics, including, it seems, Charles Barkley, sparking speculation.

Barkley asserted on Inside the NBA on Wednesday night that rather than attacking Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark, WNBA women should be appreciating the attention she was bringing to the league. The Caitlin Clark discourse is reaching problematic levels. Her popularity is bringing in all sorts of people to voice their opinions on a sport they don’t really know anything about. Reese appears to have taken that personally and is determined to show that a successful team requires more than just one player.

Angel Reese Throws Shots At Charles Barkley And Maybe Caitlin Clark

There are several levels in Angel Reese's tweet that has social media buzzing. Reese, for starters, notes that her team won, which is noteworthy given that Clark and the Fever are 0-5 on the season despite being on national TV constantly, generating television viewership. Clark also references the sold-out crowd at the Sky’s win, a game that didn’t feature Caitlin Clark at all. Reese also mentions that she and her teammates are continuing to travel on charter flights. Something that WNBA players have been working to alter for years. Barkley told the WNBA players they should be grateful for Caitlin Clark improving their travel plans despite the charter flights still being up in the air for half the league.

The Twitter shots definitely targeted Barkley and other men who chimed in on the WNBA. Caitlin Clark was not mentioned, and everything Reese said was aimed at the discourse and the figures perpetuating it. Angel Reese is balling and is one of many rookies who are showcasing the future of the league. If the WNBA is smart, they will try to turn all of these spectacular rookies into household names instead of putting all their eggs in the Caitlin Clark basket.

