Angel Reese & Chicago Sky Surprised By Usher After Win: Watch

Angel Reese is one of the most talked about rookies in WNBA history. After an illustrious college career that peaked with her leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2023, the Chicago Sky drafted her with the 7th overall pick. She is currently running alongside Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year race, averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds a game. Reese also broke the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles, with 15 straight games where she posted at least 10 points and 10 rebounds. And her team is in the playoff hunt, playing above expectations.

After the Sky upset the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday evening behind 34 points from Chennedy Carter and another Angel Reese double-double, R&B superstar Usher made the rounds. Usher, who the Aces first extended an invite to during their 2022 championship parade, finally attended a game. His Vegas residency wrapped up last December, spanning two and a half years and 100 total shows. After meeting with Aces players and receiving an A'ja Wilson jersey hand delivered by A'ja herself, he went to the Sky locker room. The players, Reese included, reacted as expected.

Usher Surprises Angel Reese & Chicago Sky Locker Room After Win

Teresa Weatherspoon, the head coach of the Sky, escorted the legend inside. The room quickly went into hysterics, with the team reacting as so many Usher fans have reacted in the past. Angel Reese was noticeably star-struck. He smiled and the team collectively cheered at the first sight of him. He congratulated the Sky on their win, walked around the locker room, and gave every player high fives. Weatherspoon teasingly asked him who he was really rooting for.