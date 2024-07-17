A'ja Wilson Roasts Teammates For Wanting Photos With Usher After Loss

A'ja's (jokingly) upset.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson poked fun at her teammates for wanting photos with Usher after an upset loss to the Chicago Sky. Usher set up shop in Vegas for two and a half years. His residency reportedly netted him over $1 million per show. The shows were star-studded affairs. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Keke Palmer made the trip to see the R&B legend live. Wilson, the two-time WNBA MVP and two-time champion, hoped to see Usher at the parade after the team won their first title in 2022. It did not happen. After two years, Usher finally made it to an Aces game.

Unfortunately, it was not to see an Aces win. The Sky stunned Vegas on their home court, winning 93-85 behind 34 points from Chennedy Carter and another double-double for rookie Angel Reese. After the game, a live mic picked up Wilson's remarks. “They ain’t did sh*t all day, but they want to take a motherf**king picture with Usher," she said to teammate Sydney Colson.

A'ja Wilson Roasts Teammates For Wanting Photos With Usher

At the end of the clip, A'ja Wilson also hugged Usher. She gave him a jersey and finally got the picture she hoped for two years ago. The Aces are one of the best teams in the WNBA, so one loss won't get them down. Based on their social media antics, morale is high in the Vegas locker room. They can threepeat. If they do, they'd join the Houston Comets as the only teams in WNBA history to win three consecutive championships.