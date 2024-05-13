A’ja Wilson Teaming Up With Nike To Release Nike A’One

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces warms up before a game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Storm 85-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The WNBA star is getting a signature shoe.

Nike is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the A’ja Wilson signature shoe, marking her as a prominent figure in Nike's elite lineup. Wilson's journey to this milestone highlights her exceptional talent and influence in basketball, showcasing Nike's dedication to supporting diverse athletes. As a two-time WNBA MVP, Wilson's accolades speak for themselves, solidifying her place as a deserving recipient of this honor. She has been actively involved in the design process of her signature shoe for over a year, collaborating closely with renowned Nike designer Ben Nethongkome. The A’One shoe, slated for release in 2025, is crafted to deliver both performance and style.

Wilson's main priorities were a lightweight and comfortable design suitable for both on-court play and everyday wear. Nethongkome ensured that the shoe embodies Wilson's on-court prowess and off-court style through meticulous design and craftsmanship. Though images of the A’ja Wilson x Nike collaboration are yet to be revealed, anticipation is high for the debut of this highly anticipated sneaker. Wilson's signature shoe is expected to make a significant impact in the basketball and sneaker communities, showcasing her influence both on and off the court. Stay tuned for updates on the release date of the A’One and get ready to experience the perfect blend of performance and style.

Nike A’One

Introducing the highly anticipated collaboration between A’ja Wilson and Nike, set to drop next year. While no photos are available, we can expect a performance sneaker. Looking at sneakers for Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu, the sneakers will certainly channel Wilson's personal branding. Expect both vibrant and simple color schemes, with high-quality materials.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike A’One will be released at some point in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

