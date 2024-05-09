Candace Parker Named President Of Adidas Women's Basketball

Candace Parker announced her retirement from the league after winning three titles on three separate teams during her Hall of Fame career. As the Las Vegas Aces were preparing to go for a three-peat, the WNBA veteran announced her retirement from basketball. Parker, a basketball icon, is one of the best women's players of all time. She definitely had her next steps planned out after her career because now she will be heading up Adidas Women's basketball.

Parker still has a promising media career ahead of her, as she covers March Madness and appears on Inside the NBA with Shaq and Jamal Crawford. She also has her sights set on owning an NBA or WNBA franchise, but her new role at Adidas will also mark a significant move into the corporate world. One of the best players to ever play in the WNBA, Parker has stated that her goal is to become a business legend in the same way that she became a legend in basketball. On Wednesday, the massive shoe and clothing company said that Parker will take over as the company's new President of Women's Basketball.

Candace Parker’s Next Step In Her Career

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” said Parker in her announcement. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.” Parker has been with Adidas her whole career. She had her own signature shoe for the company and was an incredible ambassador for Adidas.

She will now work to increase their profile in the women's hoops market and direct the brand's strategy for growing and promoting that area of the industry. Among the athletes on Adidas' current roster are Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, and Aaliyah Edwards. The WNBA is having a great moment right now. With a talented and popular group of rookies led by Caitlin Clark and a dominant team like the Las Vegas Aces, The League is going to reach another level this summer. Overall, Parker will do her part to help expand the women's game.

