Chennedy Carter Gets Harassed By Fan While Getting Off Chicago Sky Bus Four Days After Hard Foul On Caitlin Clark

A lone fan had to be taken away by security for hounding Carter.

The consequences of Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's strong foul on Caitlin Clark are becoming more and more out of pocket. Three of Carter's Sky teammates claimed to have experienced harassment at a team hotel. The incident took place four days after the rookie Indiana Fever player received a hard shoulder check. The Sky travel to play the Washington Mystics on Thursday. Carter isn't mentioned by name in any of the tweets. However, according to Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison, as the team got off the bus, one of their colleagues was deliberately targeted and had a camera in her face. Ultimately, the tension was defused by the team's security, according to Michaela Onyenwere.

Later, Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times offered additional information. Stating that one man approached the group while carrying a camera and made an effort to talk to Carter. According to reports, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca stated that team security walked the man away and that no police were contacted. “It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca said. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Chennedy Carter Gets Camera Put In Her Face

The incident is the most recent indication that Carter's penalty on Clark, which was eventually raised to a flagrant foul, has developed into what is maybe the most contentious play in the WNBA this season. Furthermore, it has ignited a heated discussion about Clark's standing in the league. After the game, Carter declined to talk about the foul and subsequently stated that she had "no regrets" about what she had done. She even went so far as to challenge Clark's ability to do anything other than make 3-pointers on social media.