Megan Thee Stallion Teases Cinematic Music Video For "MEGAN" Cut "Mamushi"

The Yuki Chiba-assisted cut has been one of Megan Thee Stallion's biggest off of her new album, and we're glad it's getting more love.

Megan Thee Stallion's rollout for her new album MEGAN isn't over yet, and with a wild tour behind her, she's got more goods to focus on now. Moreover, she recently teased a new music video for the Yuki Chiba-assisted album cut "Mamushi," which recently became the project's latest single. The track has been one of the record's biggest so far, so it's no surprise that it's getting a little extra love through a visual treatment. We don't know when this new music video should be coming out or what it should include, but based on the black and white imagery, this bilingual song should be paying homage to Japanese film in one way or another.

Elsewhere, folks are ignoring Megan Thee Stallion's killer year in the face of her Kamala Harris endorsement, including some callouts from Lil Pump. "Nicki Manaj > Megan stallion," he shared online. "Who tf performs at a kamal Harris rally. She’s an embarrassment to the culture. This is an embarrassment to our country. Kamal Harris should’ve booked killer mike for the rally instead of Megan estallian. Kamala Harris needs Megan the stallion shaking a** to have people show up to her rally. Donald Trump needs himself to have people show up to his rally. One person is powered by the people, the other is powered by the establishment. Trump 2024 [U.S. flag emoji]."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Twerking At Kamala Harris Rally Sparks Outrage

Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Mamushi" MV

Regardless of petty politics and put-downs, Megan Thee Stallion is also facing a lot of scrutiny for reignited conspiracy theories about the Tory Lanez shooting, which her former best friend Kelsey Nicole had to address once again on Twitter. "It's easy to get lost in the media, but let's remember MY NAME was cleared by both parties involved. Stay tuned," she shared online.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that Megan Thee Stallion teased the "Mamushi" video, so you should catch up on that if you're excited for the visuals. We wonder whether other MEGAN cuts will also get the MV treatment or if they will remain underrated fan picks from the discog. Either way, we'll see what else 2024 holds for the Houston femcee after an already staggering seven months.