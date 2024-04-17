Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Planned Parenthood's Catalyst Of Change Award At 2024 Gala

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for Megan Thee Stallion. Luckily, it doesn't look like she has any plans of slowing down. Following the explosive release of two new singles earlier this year, Meg signed a unique new deal with Warner Music Group, which allows her to maintain her independence while still taking advantage of the label's “distribution and marketing resources." She also gearing up for her Hot Girl Summer tour alongside GloRilla, which is slated to begin next month. On top of all of that, the femcee even has a new album in the works. Fans expect to hear it later this year.

Meg's schedule is certainly hectic, but she never fails to make time for what she believes in. Earlier this week, for example, she stopped by the annual Planned Parenthood Gala in Lower Manhattan. There, she was honored with the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award for being a vocal advocate for women's reproductive healthcare.

Megan Thee Stallion Honored For Being A Vocal Advocate For Women's Reproductive Healthcare

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“It feels like women have to fight harder than ever to make their own choices regarding their own bodies, families and futures,” she said upon accepting the award. “We need to create communities where women can receive sexual and reproductive healthcare with the love, respect, and compassion that they deserve." The event was also attended by various other pro-choice celebrities, including Patricia Arquette and Busy Philipps. Each table at the gala cost somewhere between $10K and $250K, and all proceeds go to the non-profit.

Meg has been outspoken about her stance on abortion rights, calling out her home state of Texas at Glastonbury in 2022. “Texas really embarrassing me right now," she said at the time. “And I want to have it on the record that the motherf*cking hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bullsh*t that y’all campaigning for. My body, my motherf*cking choice.” What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion being honored with the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

