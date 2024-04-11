Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Interesting Inspiration For Her New Album

She's pulling from some cerebral places for her new record.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Megan Thee Stallion recently collaborated with Women's Health for a cover story that included a photo shoot and interview. The photo's got plenty of attention right away as the rapper stripped down fully naked for the shoot. But the interview is proving to be just as interesting with Megan discussing a variety of topics including her notorious shooting incident with Tory Lanez. One moment that fans are the most interested in sees her sharing some details on her upcoming new album.

In the interview she discusses where her motivation came from while recording new music. “I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally. I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message. I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns," Megan explained. Those thorns have been readily apparent on the album's first two singles, both of which hold nothing back when addressing anyone who challenges her. Check out the full interview with Megan below.

Megan Thee Stallion Talks "Rebirth" And New Album

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her new era with the single "Cobra." The track took shots at her ex and her haters and saw her embracing a heavier instrumental style. She eventually teamed up with metal band Spiritbox for an even heavier rock version of the song. Even more attention grabbing was the next single "HISS," which dropped earlier this year.

"HISS" saw Megan taking shots at just about anybody who has ever wronged her. Despite the track having numerous targets many fans honed in on one in particular, Nicki Minaj. That's because the tracks most cutting line is aimed at Minaj's controversial husband. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's explanation of the motivation behind her new album? Are you looking forward to hearing the project when it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

