Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Own Tequila Brand

Fans are praising Meg for using hate to her advantage.



It goes without saying that Megan Thee Stallion has a lot on her plate these days. The Houston MC is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hot Girl Summer tour with GloRilla for one, which kicks off next month. On top of the 32-date run, Meg also has a new album in the works, which she shared some exciting details about during a panel at AdWeek for Social Media Week 2024.

New music isn't the only thing Meg and the Hotties have to look forward to these days, however. Elsewhere during her appearance, the hitmaker announced that she plans to broaden her horizons by launching her own tequila brand. “I create the things that I want to see, I don’t create things for other people to like them," she explained. "I create the music I want to hear, I go and do my own thing and stay true to me.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's "Women's Health" Cover Talks Colourism Amid Tory Lanez Trial & Much More

Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Staying True To Herself

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Meg didn't share many additional details of the tequila brand, but it's safe to say that fans can't wait. Various commenters are praising the rapper for the "power move," and using hate to her advantage. "That’s smart af," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Idc what anyone says if being a drunk is attached to her name why not make money off it." Another says, "I love tequila so I’m here for it."

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion announcing that she's launching her own tequila brand? Are you looking forward to trying it? What about fans praising her for using the hate she receives online to her advantage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Does Megan Thee Stallion Have A Nose Job? Rap Diva Denies Rhinoplasty Rumours

