Does Megan Thee Stallion Have A Nose Job? Rap Diva Denies Rhinoplasty Rumours

Ahead of her new album and tour with GloRilla, Thee Stallion's been spending more time chatting with fans on IG Live.

As an Aquarius, Megan Thee Stallion is all about truth. Of course, the Houston native isn't the good guy in everyone's story, but she's always moved in ways that feel most empowering for her and dealt with the consequences accordingly. Her relationship with Pardison Fontaine was a favourite to romanticize on social media, though the nasty aftermath of their lowkey break-up proves plenty was unfolding behind the scenes that Thee Hotties were unaware of. In a diss track dropped amid the beef, Fontaine accused his ex of undergoing lipo. She failed to address these allegations, but earlier this week, the black-haired beauty went live to shut down other rumours about her.

During a seemingly tipsy dinner with friends, Thee Stallion denied having rhinoplasty surgery to alter her nose. "I never read the comments," she tells those dining with her in the video below. "You know I'm gorgeous," Tina Snow hyped herself up, rocking huge hoop earrings and a low-cut black top. "She's gorgeous," her company for the evening echoed off-camera. "They be like, 'Oh my God, she got her nose done.' No, f**k y'all. Y'all h**s wish I got my nose done," Meg told the camera while playing with her chopsticks.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Issue Warning To Fans As “Wanna Be” Tops The Charts

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Live To Address Some Things

"That's right, you work too much. When would you even have downtime," a male voice points out. "Y'all h**s need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take," Thee Stallion ranted. She's obviously been busy planning her upcoming tour with GloRilla, hitting the studio to record her album, and keeping up with all the drama unfolding between her contemporaries.

From an astrological perspective, we can explain the recent rise in hip-hop beef with the transition of various planets from watery, emotional Pisces into fiery, short-tempered Aries. People are all the more likely to say harsh things they regret in this pressure cooker of energy, such as J Cole dissing Kendrick Lamar and what's been transpiring between the City Girls. Read more about all of that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: 5 Biggest Beefs In Hip Hop Right Now: Kendrick, Megan, Nicki, Drake, Cole & More

