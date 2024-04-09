Yung Miami & JT Officially Make Up After Heated Back And Forth

It seems like thing are resolved.

Yung Miami has a lot going on right now. Overall, she has been wrapped up in the Diddy investigation, as she has been accused of being a sex worker for him. Although Miami has denied these claims, there is still a narrative that is being perpetuated online. Meanwhile, her and JT have been drifting further apart as JT looks to start her own solo career. Many fans have wondered if there was a beef brewing between these two, and yesterday afternoon, we ended up getting our answer.

As we reported, JT and Yung Miami got into a heated back and forth. Overall, it's hard to pin down what the inciting incident here is. However, there appeared to be quite a bit of resentment emanating from the two artists. Saucy Santana ended up entering the conversation, and it was a whole debacle. It even took the conversation away from the eclipse, which had taken place just a few hours prior to all of this. In the post below, you can see that the two eventually apologized to one another, and even said that they love each other.

Yung Miami x JT Had The Internet Gagged

"Jatavia I love you. Im moving on," Yung Miami wrote following the heated exchange. This was subsequently followed up by JT, who said "I love you more. I actually love you the most." So there you have it folks. The City Girls feud ended the same day it began. While there still might be some underlying tension here, it does seem like we won't see anymore tweets from the two, Only time will tell whether or not the City Girls ever get back together.

Let us know what you think of this feud between Yung Miami and JT, in the comments section down below. Do you think that the two will ever make music together again? Do you want to hear another City Girls album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

